Berryhill 89.8" Linen Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

Relax in mid-century design and enjoy a stylish night-in with this sofa. It's built with a solid wood frame, and features tapered and splayed birch legs with flared track arms for a retro silhouette. The 100% linen upholstery has a foam filling with springs in the seat for just the right amount of support that bounces back. Minimal blind tufting decorates the tight back cushion for added vintage appeal. Plus, you can remove the seat cushions and their covers for easy cleaning when needed. Fabric: Dark Teal Linen