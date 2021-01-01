From juliska
Juliska Berry & Thread Chambray Dinner Plate
Advertisement
From the Berry and Thread Collection. Round glazed ceramic dinner plate rimmed with a simple thread and adorned with a sprinkling of berries. This iconic dinnerware collection embraces historic motifs in a sublime blue hue sure to infuse your table with everyday sophistication. Ceramic stoneware Dishwasher, freezer, microwave and oven safe Imported SIZE Width, 11". Gifts - Serveware > Juliska > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Juliska.