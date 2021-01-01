Signature Design by Ashley Berringer 3 Piece Dining Set, One Size , Brown

The rich country style of the "Berringer" dining room collection reflects back to the days when beautifully crafted furniture was made by hand to enhance the look of your home. The rich rustic look of the hand-applied finish flawlessly coats the sturdy construction of this exceptional dining room furniture to create a warm inviting atmosphere for any dining experience. With the simple beauty of this country styled furniture, the “Berringer” dining room collection is sure to enhance any home's beauty.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 2 Chair(s), 1 Table(s)Features: Quick ShipJoinery: ScrewedSeating Capacity: 2Shape: OvalTools Required: Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Dining Height: Standard HeightSeat Back Height: 18 InSeat Depth: 18 InSeat Height: 17 InTable Measurements: 42 Length/Inches, 42 Width/Inches, 30.63 Height/InchesAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% WoodFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamTop Material: WoodCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Traditional, FarmhouseCountry of Origin: Imported