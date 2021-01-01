From nshi
BEROSET Mouse Pad with Wrist Support, Music Panda Cute Pattern Design Ergonomic Mouse Pads and Coasters, Gaming Mousepad for Laptop Computer Home.
Advertisement
?Gaming?Mouse?Pad? Mouse?pads?Size:?9.84?x?8.66?x?0.92?inch, Wrist?rest?thickness:?0.98?inch?suitable?for?both?man?women,?ideal?for?office?work,?home,?travel?or?other?(with?1?pcs?small?Gift?3.95x3.95?inch?Coasters) ?Mouse?Pad?With?Wrist?Support? Soft?rebound?memory?gel?pad?Provide?a?good?touch?and?effective?support?for?your?wrist?keep?your?hand?in?a?comfortable?and?natural?posture?and?reduce?wrist?fatigue?and?pain?caused?by?long-term?use?of?the?mouse? Slip?PU?base?design?Ergonomic?Mouse?pad?with?a?soft?non-slip?PU?base?firmly?grasps?the?desktop. Effectively?prevent?the?mouse?pad?from?sliding?and?moving?And?allows?you?to?move?the?mouse?freely?can?enjoy?stable?mouse?operation?in?work?or?game? Smooth?surface?design High-quality?lycra?cloth?smooth?surface?can?make?the?mouse?move?more?accurate,?thus?ensuring?smoother?mouse?control?and?precise?positioning. Suitable?for?all?mouse? Elegant pattern design? Cute mouse pad has a beautiful Snake Skin printing pattern, colorful, exquisite