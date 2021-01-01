Bernbaum 49'' Double Bathroom Vanity Set

From a simple or to the grand home design, you will appreciate this beautifully crafted piece of furniture as the focal point in your bathroom. The structure of the cabinet is built with solid oak. The vanity has two drawers and two cabinet doors that open to large ample storage space. The drawers are constructed with English dovetail and are installed with smooth full extension glides to provide durability. This vanity features brushed nickel finish hardware and a beautiful countertop that is pre-sealed and polished for added protection. The bathroom vanity top is preinstalled with two white cUPC certified ceramic sinks.