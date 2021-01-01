The Bernardo Reunion Heart Aluminum Garden Wind Chime has tubes printed with each stanza of the reunion heart poem plus the reunion heart logo. Aluminum tubes have graduated measurements of 12.5", 12", 11", 10.25", and 9.5". Windcatcher has reunion heart logo and measures 3.75" diameter. The overall length of the set from hanger to windcatcher is approximately 35". The text of the poem: since heaven has become your home I sometimes feel I’m so alone; and though we now are far apart, you hold a big piece of my heart. I never knew how much I’d grieve when it was time for you to leave or just how much my heart would ache from that one fragment you would take. God lets this tender hole remain reminding me we'll meet again and one day all the pain will cease when he restores this missing piece. He'll turn to joy my every tear with thoughts of you I hold so, and they'll become my special way to treasure our reunion day. Verse by Alda Maria.