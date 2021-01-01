Trademark Fine Art 'Bern Switzerland Skyline Portrait II' Canvas Art by Michael Tompsett

Artist: Michael TompsettSubject: CityscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a black ink cityscape of Bern Switzerland over a white background Prominent Colors: White, Grey, Black Art and design were always Michael's favorite subjects at school. He was fortunate to land a job as a graphic designer at one of London's most prestigious publishing companies. After 12 years Michael Tompsett made the decision to pursue a full-time career creating his own work. The freedom and time to be able to focus solely on his own projects has been a wonderful experience. Although Michael likes to experiment with different styles and subjects, his main focus is on map art. He enjoys looking for unique and interesting ways to depict something which is very familiar. Maps are visual representations of the world we live in, a world which is incredibly diverse. Apart from maps, Tompsett also creates urban landmark and cityscape designs. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.