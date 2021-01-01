From safavieh
Safavieh Bermuda Warwick 5 x 8 Ivory/Gray Outdoor Trellis Coastal Area Rug | BMU810B-5
High style interior home design comes to outdoor living areas with Bermuda Indoor Outdoor Rugs. Beautifully detailed designs and a richly textured weave made Bermuda area rugs an elegant addition to the backyard patio, deck, front porch, or lanai. Bermuda is weather-resistant, stain-resistant, and resistant to mold, mildew and fading from the sun. Safavieh Bermuda Warwick 5 x 8 Ivory/Gray Outdoor Trellis Coastal Area Rug | BMU810B-5