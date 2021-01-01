Americh Bermuda I Tub (59" x 59" x 19")

The Bermuda I tub is completely customizable. The configuration shown here is just the beginning. Review the list of options to create the tub that is perfect for you. The possibilities are truly endless! Contact us with questions on how to create your ideal bathtub. The Bermuda 1 Tub is made in the USA. Hand-built using the highest quality acrylic materials, the Bermuda features a 20 Year Residential Warranty*. Please note, custom orders may not be returned. More information regarding the return policy of your custom-built Americh product is available here. Available in several variations to suit any bath.*Electronics and accessories warranted for 12 months from original date of purchase. Note: Most Americh tubs ship in 14 business days from the manufacturer. Please allow an additional 2-3 business days for order transmittal and verification. View Spec Sheet