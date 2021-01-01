From special lite products

Berkshire Locking Post Mounted Mailbox

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This presents an impressive face. The one-piece cast door features deeply cut details with a rich, leather grain textured panel. The spring hinge and magnetic catch will keep the door secure and the rust proof cast aluminum body construction creates a resistant mailbox. A newspaper tube is included. The traditional mailbox post design with a decorative upgrade. Sturdy with clean lines post fits perfectly with any style of home architecture. Quick and easy direct burial will make assembly simple.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com