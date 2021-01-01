Berkshire Curbside Locking Mailbox with Fresno Post Included

The Berkshire Curbside Mailbox presents an impressive face. The one piece cast aluminum door features deeply cut details with a rich, leather grain textured panel. The stainless steel spring hinge and magnetic catch will keep the door secure and the rust proof cast aluminum body construction creates a weather resistant mailbox.This Fresno Direct Burial Mailbox Post is made of durable cast and extruded aluminum with a powder coated finish for a lifetime of beauty. 3" outer diameter x 76" H Fluted Post. Includes decorative mailbox mounting bracket and cannon ball post topper and wrap around base.This mailbox combination also includes an easy to install locking insert, to help protect from identity theft. Manufactured from rust free powder coated aluminum, the Lock Box firmly attaches to the bottom of the mailbox and cannot be removed without the key. The Lock Box insert is easily installed with four screws (included). Consult your local postmaster regarding regulations governing the installation of locking inserts.