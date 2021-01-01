When adding a decorative medallion, look to the past for inspiration. The ageless warmth and beauty of a real wood ceiling medallion combined with a unique fixture are key components in harmonizing a space. Our medallions have been carefully fashioned to accurately match historic or contemporary architectural design. All our wood medallions have been precision-carved to give rich, exquisite detail. Each of our medallions are hand-sanded and come ready to stain. Ekena Millwork Berkshire 16-in x 16-in Stain Grade Wood Ceiling Medallion in Brown | CMW16BECH