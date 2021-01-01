Berkeley Rectangle Wicker Side Table Brown - Christopher Knight Home

This stylish Christopher Knight Home Berkeley Wicker Side Table is a great addition for any patio. Featuring a space to add an umbrella as well as enough top space and shelf space for this table to double as both coffee table and serving table for plates and small dishes while hosting. This table does it all and looks good doing it. You can not go wrong and your patio will look that much better with the addition of this Christopher Knight Home Berkeley Wicker Side Table. Color: Brown.