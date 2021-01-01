From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Berkeley 36 in. Vanity in Dark Chestnut with Marble Vanity Top in Carrara White, Oval Sink and 24 in. Mirror
Advertisement
If your bathroom's asking you for a facelift, the Berkeley is a worthy choice. At once elegant, classic and contemporary, the Berkeley vanity lends an air of sophistication and charm to any bathroom, from a Soho penthouse to a rustic country home. Carefully hand built to last for decades and finished in Dark Chestnut or White, this solid wood vanity has counter options to compete the timeless look.