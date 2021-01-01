Chesapeake Merchandising Berkeley 21 in. x 34 in. and 24 in. x 40 in. 2-Piece Bath Rug Set in Grey

Our Berkeley Bath Rug Set by Chesapeake Merchandising features an updated brick design that will enrich any space with distinctive style. A bold, but timeless pattern that will add just the right amount of color to your bathroom decor. The design of these bath rugs features tones of grey and blue against a grey background. The design coupled with the colors creates a look that brings a beautiful neutral set of colors to your bathroom. When you want to bring a natural, earthy tone to your bathroom decor, this is the grey bath rug set to choose. Plush fabric machine tufted from 100% cotton cushions your feet for pure comfort. Its water-absorbent construction ensures lasting quality, while a lightly sprayed anti-skid backing helps keep your rugs securely in place. The 2 piece set Includes a 21"x 34" and 24"x 40"rug.