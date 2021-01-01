SAFAVIEH Bergama Taupe/Ivory 2 ft. x 12 ft. Border Runner Rug

The Bergama Collection includes beautiful reproductions which are hand-tufted to create the same symmetrical knots used in the antique rugs in Safavieh's private archival collection of Peshawar rugs. Made in India, the pure wool rugs in this collection recreate the design and quality of Peshawars made for the top end of the market to a broader base of customers with superior hand tufted quality. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Taupe/Ivory.