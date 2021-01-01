Beret Storage Box by Nude - Color: Pink (28936-1101359)

The Beret Storage Box from Nude is a chic decorative piece by German designer Sebastian Herkner. A prime example of the designers ability to draw from elements of different cultures and combine them with modern design, this piece includes a glass cup topped with a concave brass lid that evokes the look of its French namesake. The lid doubles as a catch-all tray while complementing the transparent colored glass below. Delivered into the public eye in 2014 from Milan and Paris, Nude Glass has since become known for its forward-thinking contemporary design pieces. With a lead-free crystal glass as the basis of its products, their designs sport a refined look that accommodates a variety of modern living spaces. Whether used in a ritzy business setting or humble abode, Nude Glass provides pieces with personality, including glasses, carafes, and other bar accessories. Color: Pink.