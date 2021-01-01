Bercut 1-Light Single Dome Pendant

Spice up your decor in your kitchen, dining room, or entryway instantly with this Pendant. The half-sphere rippled pendant is finished in a matte finish that complements any decor colors. Your kitchen island will receive the attention it deserves with this pendant hanging above it as you prepare meals and entertain guests. The dome shape and rippled design is nothing short of functional and versatile. This pendant offers you the flexibility you're looking for, from industrial to modern and contemporary, all in one piece.