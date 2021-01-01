From everly quinn
Bercht Accent Table
Style and storage abound in the pretty and practical design of the Bercht Side Table. Three drawers offer plentiful enclosed storage for remotes, magazines, or any other items you prefer to keep close at hand. Its three drawers boast crystal knobs and framed by mirrored glass panels with mother pearl stones inlay trim. Specifications: Finish: Mirrored and Mother PearlSize: 18" x 14" x 26"HStyle: GlamMaterials: Mirror, Mother-Pearl, MDFCase: 1Pc/1Ctn/7.8'