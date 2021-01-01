Baxton Studio Bentley Mid-Century Modern Cappuccino Finishing Solid Wood Queen Size Bed Frame

Modern platform bed Accommodates most standard mattresses Angled legs Dark brown wood finishing Self-assembly required Made in Malaysia.Inspired by mid-century modern design, the Bentley features simple and streamlined platform style bed frame. Constructed of eco-friendly solid rubberwood and poplar, the Bentley is built to last. Cappuccino finishing wood goes well with your entire home decor featuring mid-century modern design. Tapered legs lend sophisticated style to the bedroom. The Bentley platform style bed frame enables you to lift the height of your mattress in an economical way. The 15" high platform bed height is perfect for any bed mattress, futon mattress (no box-spring needed). 10.5 Inch under clearance provides ample storage space. Simple, solid yet stylish, the Bentley is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.