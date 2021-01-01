RST Brands Benson 11-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Tikka Orange Cushions

The Benson 11-piece Estate Set houses supportive foam cushions inside robust acacia wood frames for a set that is both handsome and inviting. The cushions are protected by our durable, weather-ready covers that come in a variety of designer colors, so you can choose the right 1 for your space. The cushions are also low-maintenance and easy to clean for those imminent spills, making this a perfect set for bringing family and friends together for special occasions or just to hang out.