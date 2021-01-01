Benoit 80" Square Arm Sofa Bed

Carefully crafted and built to last, this sleeper sofa bed is every host or hostess' ideal furniture piece. It has more than enough space to seat you and a couple of loved ones, plus it quickly folds out, giving last-minute guests a comfortable place to snooze at the end of a long day. Best of all? Its clean-lined silhouette is available in multiple fabrics and colors, so you're sure to find one to blend in with your color scheme. Body Fabric: Conversation Pearl