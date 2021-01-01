From crate&barrel

Bennett Square Dinner Plate

$19.95
In stock
Buy at crate&barrel

Description

The traditional quality and translucence of fine white bone china are reinterpreted for the modern table by designer Martin Hunt as a pristine collection of contemporary square shapes that dress up or down. Versatile and design-savvy collection has all the basics plus a full range of serving pieces for special occasions. Bennett dinnerware is also available in Round. Designed by Martin Hunt Bone china Dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe to 350 degrees Made in Bangladesh

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com