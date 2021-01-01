From crate&barrel
Bennett Square Dinner Plate
The traditional quality and translucence of fine white bone china are reinterpreted for the modern table by designer Martin Hunt as a pristine collection of contemporary square shapes that dress up or down. Versatile and design-savvy collection has all the basics plus a full range of serving pieces for special occasions. Bennett dinnerware is also available in Round. Designed by Martin Hunt Bone china Dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe to 350 degrees Made in Bangladesh