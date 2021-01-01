From quorum international
Quorum International Bennett Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light
Advertisement
The sharp angles and simple form of the Bennett Pendant from Quorum International instantly elevates the space with a shining example of minimalist, eye-catching modern form. A simple, disc-shaped ceiling mount extends a thin, smooth downrod that splits, forming an open-air, diamond prism shape that joins into a central point at the bottom. A single bulb hangs delicately within, spreading a smooth, even flow of light throughout the space. Shape: Diamond. Color: Silver. Additional Color: Satin Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel