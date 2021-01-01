Opt for the quality and impeccable finish of SpeedTiles Natural Stone Peel and Stick tiles: a simple, easy-to-install solution to update your decor. Equipped with a powerful, time-tested adhesive, these high-quality wall tiles are easy to handle, cut and maintain. Just peel the film and stick. Made with proven materials, SpeedTiles are heat and moisture resistant, and can be installed on almost any wall in the house. Carry out your project without glue or grout, hassle free, at a fraction of the cost! SpeedTiles Bengal Brown 4-in x 4-in Multi-finish Linear Marble Look Wall Tile Sample | USIS313-2/SAM