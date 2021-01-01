Benedetto 1 - Light Dome Pendant

Inspired by the designs of Robert Dudley, this contemporary ceiling lamp is the embodiment of elegance and simplicity. This aluminum ceiling lamp is composed of gentle curves to balance the lines and angles of the room. Its sleek shape and color make it adaptable to any room and will add warmth and charisma to your home. The effortlessness and simplicity of this ceiling light fixture are made to effectively illuminate your space while adding a dash of modernity. Practical yet beautiful, the soft curves of this wall sconce is sure to bring a gentleness that your decor is looking for. The subtle elements such as the metallic features bring out the modern touch.