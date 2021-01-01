Bendon Resin Buddha Waterfall Fountain

Relax to the peaceful sounds of flowing water with the soothing self-standing fountains by Bungalow Rose. This fountain brings a Zen accent to any indoor or outdoor space, while giving it a natural look. It combines a smooth waterfall with an intricate design that is sturdy and long-lasting. Experience tranquility as the relaxing water sounds slowly wash away your stress from a hectic day. Create an inviting atmosphere and bring uniqueness and versatility to your home with Bungalow Rose's line of fountains.