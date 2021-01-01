Bend LED Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (1104BZ)

A slight bend in the shape of the Bend LED Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting makes the light fixture appear it is reaching out from its secured place on an outdoor wall. The three-dimensional design feat is achieved by concealing the hardware on a corrosion resistant back plate. Illumination projects directly down onto objects featured inside a custom gazebo or pavilion. Place the aluminum Bend LED Outdoor Wall Light above the Welcome mat at the front door or deep in the backyard next to a flourishing garden. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze