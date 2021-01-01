This Jordan Manufacturing bench cushion adds comfort and beauty to a standard patio bench, making it the perfect place for you and your guests to relax on the patio, deck or porch. Engineered to endure all kinds of weather, the durable fabric is UV-treated and resists fading, mildew and stains. The dense fiber filling provides an extra layer of comfort and rounded knife-edge seams give the cushion a clean, tailored look. Includes matching closing ties for a secure fit. Measures 18in.L x 48in.W x 3.50in.H. Spot clean with non abrasive cloth, mild soap, and water.