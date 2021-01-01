[2 Pack] Benazcap Leather Protective Case Compatible with Airtags 2021, Safety and Anti-Lost, Lightweight Premium PU Leather Cover for Airtag.

Specially designed for AirTags 2021 and it is made of Premium PU Leather, lighweight and feel comfortable. Precise cut-out shows the original logo of brand without affecting any functions. Design easy to be bound to other things like keys, car keys, trunk, outdoor backpack, airpods, or other device to help carry with your Airtags, track and find it. This cover to protect your device for Airtag professionally. You will get 2 Pcs Protective Cover in different colors for Airtags. (Not including the device for Airtags)