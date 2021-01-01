From george oliver
Benajmin 70" Tree Floor Lamp
Modern design gets an organic update in this 70" Tree Floor Lamp. Crafted of metal in a matte black finish, this lamp features a slender rod body on an angular tripod base. Up top, three adjustable angular arms are capped with oblong cone shades, directing bright light to where you need it most. Powered by a 130" length of black electric cord, this lamp is operated by three on/off switches and an in-line foot switch. Requires 60 W (max) incandescent E12 candelabra base bulbs (not included).