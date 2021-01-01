From progress lighting

Progress Lighting Belva 25.25 in. 3-Blade Indoor Cottage White Flush Mount AC Motor Ceiling Fan with Light with Remote Control

Description

Offer an organic global feel with coastal charm with the Belva Collection 25 in. 3-Blade Cottage White Indoor/Outdoor AC Motor Coastal Ceiling Fan ideal for any great room, bedroom, living room, covered porches or bonus room. Perfect for coastal and global style settings. 3 cottage white blades rotate within the natural wicker frame with a charming lattice-like design. Measures 25.25 in. Dia x 17.875 in. H. A 1 in. x 6 in. downrod is included. Longer accessory downrods can be ordered separately. A 3-speed remote control with batteries is included so you can adjust full-range dimming and fan speed without breaking a sweat. Dual mount canopy that accommodates flat or sloped ceilings (sloped minus 22°). Includes 4 medium base vintage bulbs, each 5.5-Watt LED, 2200 color temp, 500 Lumens, 80CRI, dimmable. Experience energy-efficient savings with the fan's cutting-edge AC motor. Certifications: Title 20, cETLus and Damp Location Listed. Pairs with a variety of Progress Lighting fixtures including the Lavelle Collection. Our Limited Lifetime Warranty ensures your complete satisfaction with your purchase and we offer professional after-sales customer service support. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability and functionality.

