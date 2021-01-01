Beluga Wall / Ceiling Light by Fabbian - Color: Blue - Finish: Chrome - (D57G25 A 31)

The Beluga Wall / Ceiling Light from Fabbian is a stylized piece with neat chrome segments that give its lighting a reflective, multi-faceted quality. With the Beluga collection as well as his other creations, designer Marc Sadler believes that each piece must be uniquely approached to its intended purpose and vision. When asked if he had a style, he simply stated, â€œNo.â€ Its a piece that stresses clean spotlighting, through spherical heads capped with clear circular shades. Its reflective oval chrome junction box further complements its refined contemporary construction. One of the main Italian manufacturers of modern lighting, Fabbian was established in 1961 and specializes in high-end fixtures. Innovation is a matter of course for Fabbian, and their fine-tuned designs emphasize quality, humor and tradition. Design excellence has garnered the company international recognition, including an International Forum Design Award in 2014 for the Cloudy collection of LED pendants and flushmounts. Shape: Round. Color: Blue. Finish: Polished Chrome