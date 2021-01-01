From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Belue 1 - Light Single Cylinder Pendant
Advertisement
A traditional design with a taste of what's trending, this mini pendant is the perfect pick for any modern farmhouse-inspired aesthetic. Crafted from metal with an oil-rubbed bronze finish, its frame features a circular silhouette and an openwork center. Its single light is highlighted by a rounded glass shade, offering a clear look with seeded details for a touch of texture. The manufacturer provides a 12-month warranty for this product.