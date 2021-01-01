From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Belton 5.375 in. W. 1-Light Brushed Nickel Sconce
Influenced by the vintage industrial designs of early 20th Century America, the transitional Belton lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting has Seeded glass shades that highlight the classic Edison bulbs. The collections is offered in rich Heirloom Bronze and modern Brushed Nickel finishes. The assortment includes three- and five-light chandeliers; a four-light island pendant; one-light medium pendant; one light large pendant; one-light mini pendant; and one-, two-, three- and four-light bath fixtures. Incandescent medium-base lamping.