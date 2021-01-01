Noble House Beltagh Standard Cognac Brown Faux Leather Adjustable Height Task Chair

Reimagine your office space with seating that will upgrade the way you work. With stunning button tufted diamond stitching, wingback design, and an outstanding chrome base, our office chair brings any space a luxurious contemporary atmosphere. This is finished with excellent functionality including a lift mechanism for adjustability and swivel moment, and rolling casters for easy mobility. Refined with a beautiful nailhead trim, our chair will effortlessly polish your office space with stunning sophistication whether you are at home or at work. Color: Cognac Brown.