Belt Clip Holster for Otterbox Commuter Case iPhone 11 Holster Only Case is not Included

This holster works with the Otterbox Commuter - iPhone 11 (belt clip ONLY - the case is not included) The Clipmate is designed to work seamlessly with your case - keeping your phone within easy reach. Built with a fortified polycarbonate frame for lasting durability and a large clip to accommodate all size belt straps Convenient access with our quick-release top latch systemand a rotating, swivel holster for right and left handed use Quality you can count on - backed by the Ltd Lifetime Warranty.