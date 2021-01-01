Pols Potten - Belt Candle Holders - Set of 4 - Small

Create a warming glow in your home with this set of four Belt Candle Holders from Pols Potten. Beautifully crafted from glass in rich earthy tones, they are enhanced with metallic bases and complement a range of interior styles. Fill these candle holders with your favourite tealights to enjoy an ambient setting in your interior. Key features: * Set of four candle holders * Material: colored glass, brass * Dimensions: H12xØ10cm * Rich earthy tones * With complementing metallic bases * As every piece is unique, the finish may vary slightly * Handmade elements * More home accessories available from Pols Potten