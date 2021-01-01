Belpasso Pouf

Enliven your room with a simple accessory that provides both style and comfort. Featuring a concentric diamond design, this pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether it is used as a footrest, casual seating, a side table, or purely for decorative purposes, this piece can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, the pouf is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making it the perfect indoor accessory.