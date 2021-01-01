From pearhead
Pearhead Belly Cast Decorating Kit - DIY Decorating Set
Decorate your belly cast mold with 6 different colors including; pink, green, light blue, royal blue, purple, and black. This kit also includes gold and silver glitter, two-sized brushes, and 3 stencils to decorate belly cast mold. The instructions included show design examples of how to decorate the mold. Once you're done decorating your cast, let it dry for about 12 hours. Pearhead's belly cast decorating kit is sold separately from Pearhead's belly casting kit.