Bellwood Record Album Stackable Cube Multimedia Storage

It's an extra-large cube for your extra-large things; stuffed animals, big books, vinyl records, clothes, purses, anything! You can even use it as a record player stand, or stack multiple units and use it as an audio rack. Truly modular in every sense of the word, there are endless configurations and possibilities for the design guru. Perfectly at home in a modern aesthetic. If you use it as a vinyl record storage, it can store up to 70 records! Color: Natural