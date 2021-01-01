From vibe by jaipur living
VIBE BY JAIPUR LIVING Bellona Pink/Gray 8 ft. x 10 ft. 6 in. Medallion Area Rug
Inspired by the vintage perfection of sun-bathed Turkish designs, the Zefira collection showcases detailed traditional motifs that have been updated with on-trend, saturated colorways. The Bellona rug boasts a bold center medallion in vibrant tones of pink, navy, black, and gray. This power-loomed rug features cotton fringe detailing, a natural result of weft yarns, that echoes hand-knotted construction and adds brilliant texture to the plush, durable polypropylene pile. Color: Pink/Gray.