From weave & wander
Bellini Vintage Bohemian Rug, Rust Orange/Blue, 5ft-3in x 7ft-6in Area Rug
Advertisement
From a bustling spice market in its midday display to a seaside villa dappled in golden sunlight; one is transported...East meets West, warm meets cool in a charmingly-blended polarity that is the Bellini collection. Warm spices and cool stone with indigo, sky blue, and cream coexist fluidly in washes of mingled color that bring an alluring depth and aged patina to every design. Bellini is a crafted contrast for the harmonious home.