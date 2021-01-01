This modern shelf is a fabulous way to showcase your favorite keepsakes and save space in your home. The Bellingham shelf takes inspiration from mid-century design with a warm, walnut brown finish on the shelf cradled within two gold brackets. To give it a unique look and quality, the Bellingham is handcrafted by artisans in India, making it truly one-of-a-kind. The shelf has a solid mango wood construction, while the two brackets are a resilient metal. It's a fantastic piece for de-cluttering your office, living room, bedroom, entryway, or dining room. This shelf's overall size is 18 inches wide by 8 inches deep by 8 inches tall with a 10 lbs. weight capacity. This gives you plenty of opportunities to store and display your favorite keepsakes, a decorative plant, photos, awards, and other household necessities and accents. The Bellingham assembles in only two steps, saving you time in your day to plan the rest of your decor. It also hangs on the shelf in a matter of minutes with secure keyhole hangers attached to the back. Kate and Laurel Bellingham Wood Wall Shelf, 18x8x8, Walnut Brown | 219870