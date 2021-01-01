Patty Madden Belleek Ironwork Bronze Wallpaper

Bronze Belleek Wallpaper by Patty Madden. With an extravagant damask pattern, this bronze wallpaper will add luxurious feel to any space. Belleek Ironwork Bronze Wallpaper is an easy walls, prepasted wallpaper. Bronze Belleek Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Patty Madden is a passionate designer, one who truly captures the spirit of true beauty in her designs. A pioneer in fresh printing techniques, inspired by the glory of nature and all walks of great design, her designer wallcoverings excite the imagination. The Ecology line of wallpaper is a luxurious and artistic take on organic forms, mixing classic and modern elements with an invigorating palette and captivating scale.