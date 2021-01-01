Belle de Nuit II Pendant Light by Lladro - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (01023384)

The Belle de Nuit II Pendant by Lladro is a beautiful design that takes its name from the plant whose petals reflect the moonlight, acquiring the magical property of appearing to glow in the dark. A slender, steel cable supports this pendant, giving it an airy feel that lets the artful collection of porcelain pieces suspending the shade take center stage. Capturing the light around it and from beneath it, this decorative element features handmade pieces that vary in shape and size, displaying a variety of delicate textures and a lovely finish. Established by three brothers in 1953, LladrÃ³ is a leader in high-end porcelain home decor and objects. Blending artful innovation with traditional manufacturing, LladrÃ³ lighting features distinctive, ornamental silhouettes handcrafted in Valencia, Spain. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Black