Signature Design by Ashley Bellatier Set of 2 Adjustable Height Swivel Barstools, One Size , Multiple Colors
ï»¿This Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool Is Ultra-Contemporary Style With A Twist. Chrome-Tone Metal Base Is A Sleek Complement To The Tailored Cushioned Seat With Faux Leather Upholstery And Squared Tufting. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide # Pieces In Set: 2Features: Adjustable Height, Quick ShipSeat Back Height: 18 InSeat Depth: 15 InSeat Height: 34 InStool Measurements: 45.5 Height/Inches, 16.75 Width/Inches, 16.75 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 18 LbBase Material: 85% Metal, 10% Wood, 5% Other 5% Or LessFabric Description: Faux LeatherMetal Finish: ChromeCountry of Origin: Imported