Bellaire 5 Drawer Chest

This 5-drawer chest layers a retro look drawn from mid-century designs into your bedroom thanks to its simplified silhouette. Crafted from solid bamboo, it features a clean-lined design with rounded edges and four tapered block legs. Beveled edges along the top and bottom of the body compliment the retro look. The five drawers are set on soft-close ball bearings with cutout handles that work with the sleek design. At just over 52'' high and 32'' wide, this dresser easily fits into most spaces. No assembly required. Color: Caramelized