From surya
Surya Bellair Silver Traditional Geometric Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | BEI-001
Advertisement
Embodying time-honored designs that have been revered for generations, the Bellair collection redefines vintage charm from room to room within any home decor. These pieces are expertly crafted and hand finished to perfection ensuring quality, helping to make these pieces a mainstay in your home. Crafted in china from metal. For optimal product care, wipe clean with a dry cloth as needed. Manufacturers 30 day limited warranty. Surya Bellair Silver Traditional Geometric Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | BEI-001