Artistic Weavers Belladonna Cream 5 ft. x 6 ft. 6 in. Solid Area Rug, Ivory

Featuring designs that will truly shine within your space, we can confidently say we have delivered what you have been searching for with our marvelous leather pieces from the Belladonna collection. These pieces are meticulously hand woven which will help add a more textured and natural class in your decor space. Made with 70% Polyester, 30% Acrylic in China and has Medium Pile. Spot clean only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Cream.